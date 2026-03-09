Robert MacIntyre betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his third shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished ninth at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course last year, posting a score of 8-under. He returns to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for THE PLAYERS Championship from March 12-15.
MacIntyre's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|2024
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.565
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.750
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.051
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.828
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.694
|0.624
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.565 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.750 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.828 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 247 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.