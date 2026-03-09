PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his third shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre finished ninth at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course last year, posting a score of 8-under. He returns to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for THE PLAYERS Championship from March 12-15.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025969-70-72-69-8
    2024MC74-76+6
    2021MC74-73+3

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5650.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.750-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0510.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.8280.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.6940.624

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.565 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.750 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.828 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has earned 247 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

