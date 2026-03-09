Brian Campbell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Campbell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Campbell's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.910
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.951
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.432
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.243
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-2.051
|-1.905
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.910 (168th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 277.8 yards ranked 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campbell sported a -0.951 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 57.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
- Campbell earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
