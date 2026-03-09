PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Campbell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campbell at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Campbell's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-71+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.75
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.910-0.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.951-0.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.432-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.2430.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-2.051-1.905

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.910 (168th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 277.8 yards ranked 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campbell sported a -0.951 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 57.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
    • Campbell earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

