Rico Hoey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey finished tied for thirty-third at 2-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Hoey's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-third after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -1.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.152
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.004
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.501
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.824
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.178
|-1.133
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
