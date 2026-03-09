PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Rico Hoey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey finished tied for thirty-third at 2-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoey at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3373-69-78-66-2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-third after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.906 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -1.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1520.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0040.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.501-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.824-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.178-1.133

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW