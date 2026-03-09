Ricky Castillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Castillo has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.