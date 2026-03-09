PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
20M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo missed the cut at even par when he last competed at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Castillo at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Castillo's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74E

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3920.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.075-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1790.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.4450.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.9410.612

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.392 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 69.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 28.61% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 451 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

