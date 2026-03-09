Rickie Fowler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.