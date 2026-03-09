Rickie Fowler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler finished 71st at 12-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Fowler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|2024
|T68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|2023
|T13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|77-73
|+6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 71st after posting a score of 12-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.295
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.389
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.411
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.807
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.080
|0.972
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- Fowler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.00% ranked sixth on TOUR this season.
- He has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
