55M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler finished 71st at 12-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Fowler at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257168-71-82-79+12
    2024T6874-69-76-71+2
    2023T1372-70-68-71-7
    2021MC77-73+6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 71st after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2950.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3890.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.411-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.8070.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0800.972

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.807 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    • Fowler's Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.00% ranked sixth on TOUR this season.
    • He has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

