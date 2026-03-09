PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, posting a score of 8-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-80+8

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3090.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.5330.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.208-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.7610.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.3951.008

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.533 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
    • Højgaard currently has 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW