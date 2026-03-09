Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.