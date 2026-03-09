Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, posting a score of 8-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Højgaard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-80
|+8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.309
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.533
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.208
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.761
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.395
|1.008
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.533 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
- Højgaard currently has 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.