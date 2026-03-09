Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Players Championship
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Højgaard has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The Players Championship, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and +5 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this tournament.
Højgaard's recent history at The Players Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At The Players Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.612
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.605
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.086
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.325
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.628
|1.344
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.605 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Højgaard currently sits 33rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 290 points and ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 10.76%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Players Championship.
