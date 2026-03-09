PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Højgaard has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The Players Championship, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and +5 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at The Players Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+2
    2024MC73-76+5

    At The Players Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.6120.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.6050.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0860.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3250.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6281.344

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.605 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Højgaard currently sits 33rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 290 points and ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 10.76%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Players Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW