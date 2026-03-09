PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
53M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Coody at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Coody's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6360.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4170.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.099-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0530.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total241.0080.984

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.636 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.417 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 73.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. He ranked fifth by breaking par 28.63% of the time and 48th with a 12.82% Bogey Avoidance rate. His 459 FedExCup Regular Season points rank 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

