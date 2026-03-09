Pierceson Coody betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Coody's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.636
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.417
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.099
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.053
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|1.008
|0.984
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.636 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.417 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 73.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. He ranked fifth by breaking par 28.63% of the time and 48th with a 12.82% Bogey Avoidance rate. His 459 FedExCup Regular Season points rank 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
