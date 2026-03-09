Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Players Championship
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers looks to break through at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at The Players Championship. He'll aim to improve upon a challenging history at this tournament where he has struggled to make weekends over the past several years.
Rodgers' recent history at The Players Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2021
|T65
|74-70-73-74
|+3
At The Players Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rodgers has made the cut only once in his last five appearances at this event, finishing tied for 65th in 2021.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.131
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.254
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.235
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.259
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.616
|0.174
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.254 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivers a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 307 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Players Championship.
