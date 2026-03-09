PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers looks to break through at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at The Players Championship. He'll aim to improve upon a challenging history at this tournament where he has struggled to make weekends over the past several years.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The Players Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-72+4
    2024MC72-73+1
    2023MC73-75+4
    2022MC73-74+3
    2021T6574-70-73-74+3

    At The Players Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rodgers has made the cut only once in his last five appearances at this event, finishing tied for 65th in 2021.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.131-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2540.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2350.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.2590.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.6160.174

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.254 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivers a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 307 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Players Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

