Andrew Novak betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship since 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Novak's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|MC
|79-75
|+10
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.311
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.275
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.016
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.124
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.479
|-0.334
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.275 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
- Novak currently has 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
