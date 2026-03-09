PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship since 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Novak at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Novak's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-70+3
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023MC79-75+10

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.311-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.275-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.016-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1240.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.479-0.334

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a -0.275 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
    • Novak currently has 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW