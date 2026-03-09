Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: the PLAYERS Championship
Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 50th with a score of 1-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.085
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.711
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.148
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.221
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.869
|1.613
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.711 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 1.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.40% of the time.
- Bridgeman currently has 1,123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the PLAYERS Championship.
