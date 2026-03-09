PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: the PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 50th with a score of 1-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5069-69-76-75+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 1.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0850.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.7110.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.148-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.2211.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.8691.613

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.711 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 1.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.40% of the time.
    • Bridgeman currently has 1,123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

