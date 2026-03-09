Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: the PLAYERS Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.