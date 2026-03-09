Keegan Bradley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Keegan Bradley plays a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Keegan Bradley finished fifth at -9 in his most recent strong showing at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Bradley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|2022
|5
|72-71-68-68
|-9
|2021
|T29
|70-72-73-69
|-4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.217
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.465
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.529
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.697
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.415
|-0.386
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley sports a -0.465 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Bradley has excelled with a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 10th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36.
- Bradley has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
