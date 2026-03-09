PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
46M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley plays a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)



    Keegan Bradley finished fifth at -9 in his most recent strong showing at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Bradley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2070-72-72-70-4
    2024MC72-78+6
    2023MC70-78+4
    2022572-71-68-68-9
    2021T2970-72-73-69-4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2170.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.465-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.5290.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.697-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.415-0.386

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley sports a -0.465 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Bradley has excelled with a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36.
    • Bradley has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

