1H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States waits to play an approach shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15. Cantlay finished tied for 12th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1269-70-70-73-6
    2024T6872-70-73-75+2
    2023T1972-70-68-72-6
    2022MC72-77+5
    2021MC74-75+5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-71-69-65-1785.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1363-68-68-69-2055.200
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.3130.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2190.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.2120.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.410-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3340.271

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.219 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Cantlay has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

