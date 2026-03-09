Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, most recently posting a score of 3-over in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his first cut at this tournament.
Echavarria's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|71-79
|+6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.5
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.151
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.042
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.404
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.096
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.307
|0.747
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.042 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 70.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Echavarria currently ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 664 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.