Nick Taylor betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor missed the cut at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Taylor's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|T26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|T48
|70-74-72-71
|-1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.230
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.282
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.407
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.148
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.608
|0.375
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.230 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.282 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor excelled around the greens, posting a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 20th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th. His bogey avoidance rate of 9.72% ranked third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
