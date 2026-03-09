Nick Taylor betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.230 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.282 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

Taylor excelled around the greens, posting a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 20th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.