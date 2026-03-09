Michael Brennan betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with an opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious event.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|DQ
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|71-66-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.931
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.216
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.530
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.983
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.366
|0.046
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan leads TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.931 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.216 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 69.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan has delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 24.27% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
