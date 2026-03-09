PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Michael Brennan betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with an opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Brennan at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9310.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2160.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.530-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.983-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.3660.046

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan leads TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.931 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.216 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 69.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan has delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 24.27% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

