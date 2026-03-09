Max McGreevy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy finished tied for 20th at four-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-89
|+14
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of four-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 20th at four-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.307
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.310
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.194
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.575
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.236
|0.188
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 73.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- McGreevy delivered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (80th).
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.