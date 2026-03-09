PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
50M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 14th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1468-74-70-71-5
    2024T3571-71-71-69-6
    2023T1368-72-69-72-7
    2022T6070-76-73-72+3
    2021T5569-69-75-75E

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.166-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.295-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0280.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.068-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.366-0.490

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.295 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

