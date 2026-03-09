Denny McCarthy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 14th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
McCarthy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|2024
|T35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|2023
|T13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|2022
|T60
|70-76-73-72
|+3
|2021
|T55
|69-69-75-75
|E
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.166
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.295
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.028
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.068
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.366
|-0.490
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.295 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
