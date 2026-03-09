Maverick McNealy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

McNealy has finished in the top 20 five times and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.