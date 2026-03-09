Maverick McNealy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Maverick McNealy hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 7, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy finished tied for ninth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
McNealy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|2024
|T9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|2023
|T60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|2022
|T46
|70-76-70-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|80-77
|+13
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 13-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 five times and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.458
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.270
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.249
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.024
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.952
|0.896
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.270 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivers a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
