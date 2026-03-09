PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
54M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 7, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy finished tied for ninth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for McNealy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-81+9
    2024T967-68-68-72-13
    2023T6074-71-70-73E
    2022T4670-76-70-71-1
    2021MC80-77+13

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 13-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1370-74-69-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2967-72-63-73-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 five times and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4580.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2700.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2490.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.024-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.9520.896

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.270 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivers a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

