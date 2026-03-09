Matti Schmid betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Schmid's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|2024
|T26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.5
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.792 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.028
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.032
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.020
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.089
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.991
|-0.927
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -1.032 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 156 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
