Matthieu Pavon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 54th at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025 and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving his record at this prestigious event.
Pavon's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.088
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.796
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.040
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|1.005
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.160
|0.141
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.796 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.