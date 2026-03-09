PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Matt McCarty betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarty at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    McCarty's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2070-69-75-70-4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.016-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.119-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.396-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.5280.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.029-0.220

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.119 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
    • McCarty ranked 31st with 301 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 87th with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.10%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

