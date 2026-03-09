Matt McCarty betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
McCarty's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.016
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.119
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.396
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.528
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.029
|-0.220
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.119 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- McCarty ranked 31st with 301 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 87th with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.10%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
