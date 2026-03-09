Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick finished fifth in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, posting a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2024
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|2023
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2021
|T9
|68-68-72-72
|-8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 16-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.765 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.420
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.585
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.081
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.236
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.850
|0.765
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.420 (32nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.585 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 26.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
