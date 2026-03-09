Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.