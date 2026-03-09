PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick finished fifth in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, posting a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-72+6
    2024566-69-68-69-16
    2023MC76-71+3
    2022MC74-74+4
    2021T968-68-72-72-8

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 16-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.765 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.4200.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5850.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0810.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.236-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.8500.765

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.420 (32nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.585 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 26.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

