48M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, shooting 8-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-73+8
    2024T3168-73-72-68-7
    2023T3571-72-70-71-4
    2021MC78-67+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.311-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.532-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.037-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.261-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.140-0.814

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.532 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

