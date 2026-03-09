Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, shooting 8-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|2024
|T31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|2023
|T35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|2021
|MC
|78-67
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.311
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.532
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.037
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.261
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.140
|-0.814
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.532 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
