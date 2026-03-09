Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Players Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to The Players Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hughes' recent history at The Players Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2024
|T26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|2023
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2022
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At The Players Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.045
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.118
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.453
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.006
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.520
|0.438
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Players Championship.
