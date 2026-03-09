PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to The Players Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The Players Championship.

    Hughes' recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-72+1
    2024T2670-73-69-68-8
    2023MC75-76+7
    2022MC72-76+4
    2021MC75-72+3

    At The Players Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.045-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1180.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.4530.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.006-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5200.438

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hughes delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Players Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

