Mac Meissner betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.

Meissner has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.