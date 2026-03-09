PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Mac Meissner betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)



    Mac Meissner finished tied for 42nd at even par in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Meissner at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4274-69-70-75E

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0770.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4640.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.1220.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.206-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4570.381

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.464 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 72.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivers a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Meissner currently has 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

