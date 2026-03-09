PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 8, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg finished eighth at 14-under in 2024 but missed the cut in 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Åberg at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-75+2
    2024867-73-67-67-14

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished eighth at 14-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2870.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.383-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.1240.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0140.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.8080.488

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.383 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 71.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
    • Åberg ranks 24th with 410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

