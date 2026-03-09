Ludvig Åberg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 8, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg finished eighth at 14-under in 2024 but missed the cut in 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Åberg's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2024
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished eighth at 14-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.287
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.383
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.124
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.014
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.808
|0.488
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.383 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 71.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
- Åberg ranks 24th with 410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
