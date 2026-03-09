Ludvig Åberg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.