47M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for third at 10-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Glover at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Glover's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T366-70-71-71-10
    2024MC75-69E
    2023T5169-74-71-72-2
    2022MC74-74+4
    2021T4875-69-72-71-1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.439-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1410.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.072-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.556-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.926-1.059

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.5 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

