Lucas Glover betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for third at 10-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Glover's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|2024
|MC
|75-69
|E
|2023
|T51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2021
|T48
|75-69-72-71
|-1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.439
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.141
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.072
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.556
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.926
|-1.059
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.5 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.