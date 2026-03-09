PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges last played in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, where he finished tied for 35th at 6-under. He returns to TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 for the 2026 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Hodges at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Hodges's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3569-70-72-71-6
    2023MC76-77+9
    20227072-74-75-76+9

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Hodges's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hodges's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT670-67-67-65-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--

    Hodges's recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.039-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0380.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.1250.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.4480.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3990.559

    Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (87th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hodges sported a 0.038 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Hodges delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 117th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • Hodges has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points (84th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% (65th) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

