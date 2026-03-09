Lee Hodges betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (87th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hodges sported a 0.038 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Hodges delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 117th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.