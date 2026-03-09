Lee Hodges betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges last played in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, where he finished tied for 35th at 6-under. He returns to TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 for the 2026 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Hodges's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|2023
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|2022
|70
|72-74-75-76
|+9
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.039
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.038
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.125
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.448
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.399
|0.559
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (87th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hodges sported a 0.038 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hodges delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 117th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points (84th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% (65th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
