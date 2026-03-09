Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 33rd at 2-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Kitayama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|2024
|T19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Kitayama has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.551
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.580
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.386
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.123
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.868
|0.861
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.580 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 73.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 19th.
- He has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.42%, ranking second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.