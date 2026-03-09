Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Kitayama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Kitayama has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.