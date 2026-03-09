PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 33rd at 2-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3372-70-78-66-2
    2024T1970-71-71-67-9
    2023MC73-76+5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.000
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Kitayama has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5510.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5800.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.386-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1230.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8680.861

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.580 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 73.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 19th.
    • He has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.42%, ranking second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

