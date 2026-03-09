Kevin Yu betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu missed the cut in both 2024 and 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Yu's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.036
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.432
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.176
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.838
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.482
|-1.140
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.432 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has a -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Yu has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.