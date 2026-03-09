PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu missed the cut in both 2024 and 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Yu at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Yu's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-74+4
    2024MC74-73+3

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.036-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.432-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.176-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.838-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.482-1.140

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.432 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has a -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • Yu has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW