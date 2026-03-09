Kevin Roy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy missed the cut at last year's THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Roy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.250
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.458
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.374
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.883
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.049
|0.864
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 24.84% of the time.
- Roy has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
