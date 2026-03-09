PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Kevin Roy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy missed the cut at last year's THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Roy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Roy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-70+3

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2500.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.458-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.3740.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.8830.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.0490.864

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 24.84% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW