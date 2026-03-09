Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 13th at six-under the last time he played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving his recent form at this tournament.
Mitchell's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2024
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|2023
|T35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|2022
|T13
|67-72-74-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-over.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at six-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.622
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.415
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.128
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.447
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.461
|0.694
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (tenth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.415 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 72.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
