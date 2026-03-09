PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
53M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 13th at six-under the last time he played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving his recent form at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+1
    20247369-71-76-76+4
    2023T3572-74-68-70-4
    2022T1367-72-74-69-6
    2021MC76-73+5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-over.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at six-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6220.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4150.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.1280.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.447-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4610.694

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (tenth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.415 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 72.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW