Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.