Danny Walker betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 7-under.

He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.