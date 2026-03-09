PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker finished tied for sixth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Walker at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Walker's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T673-70-66-70-9

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.567-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.366-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.3020.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.330-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.962-0.492

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 (153rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Walker sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 62.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Walker delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 34th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Walker earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 135th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Sponsored by CDW