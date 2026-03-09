Danny Walker betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Danny Walker finished tied for sixth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Walker's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.567
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.366
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.302
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.330
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.962
|-0.492
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 (153rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Walker sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 62.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Walker delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 34th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Walker earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.