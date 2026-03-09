J.T. Poston betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston finished tied for 33rd at 2-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Poston's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|2024
|T45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|2021
|T22
|76-68-69-70
|-5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 22nd at 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.075
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.382
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.507
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.061
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.876
|-0.766
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a -0.382 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Poston has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
