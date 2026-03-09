Cam Davis betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Cam Davis finished tied for sixth at 8-under the last time he played well in this tournament back in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.
Davis's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|2024
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|2023
|T6
|69-70-67-74
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Davis's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.960
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.824
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.018
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.798
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-2.565
|-2.052
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.960 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.824 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Davis has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
