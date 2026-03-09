PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis finished tied for sixth at 8-under the last time he played well in this tournament back in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.

    Latest odds for Davis at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Davis's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-80+12
    2024MC79-82+17
    2023T669-70-67-74-8
    2022MC71-76+3
    2021MC76-74+6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.960-0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.824-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0180.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.798-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-2.565-2.052

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.960 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.824 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Davis has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

