Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth finished 59th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Spieth's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2023
|T19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|2021
|T48
|70-74-68-75
|-1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 59th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.203
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.039
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.151
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.794
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.782
|0.782
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
- Spieth currently ranks 32nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 294 points and ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.35%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
