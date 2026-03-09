PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth finished 59th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Spieth at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20255970-71-73-78+4
    2024MC74-72+2
    2023T1969-75-66-72-6
    2022MC72-79+7
    2021T4870-74-68-75-1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 59th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.203-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0390.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1510.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.7940.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.7820.782

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
    • Spieth currently ranks 32nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 294 points and ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.35%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

