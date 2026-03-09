PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Highsmith's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2069-72-73-70-4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 54th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 3-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -1.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.300-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.319-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.581-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.457-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.657-1.629

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.300 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.319 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
    • Highsmith currently has 17 FedExCup Regular Season points (153rd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

