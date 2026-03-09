PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas finished 60th at THE PLAYERS Championship last year after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Vegas at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Vegas's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256073-68-79-73+5
    2023MC78-74+8
    2022MC69-78+3
    2021T6173-71-72-74+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 60th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Vegas has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -1.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.276-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.808-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.112-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.537-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.734-1.428

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.808 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 60.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82.
    • Vegas has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

