Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished 60th at THE PLAYERS Championship last year after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's tournament.
Vegas's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2021
|T61
|73-71-72-74
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 60th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Vegas has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -1.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.276
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.808
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.112
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.537
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.734
|-1.428
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.808 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 60.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82.
- Vegas has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
