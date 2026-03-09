Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on after playing his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama finished fifth at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2024
|T6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|2023
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fifth at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.246
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.559
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.608
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.266
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.187
|1.071
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.559 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Matsuyama delivers a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivers a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
- Matsuyama has earned 611 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.