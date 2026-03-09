PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
52M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on after playing his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on after playing his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama finished fifth at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-70E
    2024T669-69-68-67-15
    2023574-70-67-68-9
    2021MC76-69+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fifth at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.246-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5590.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.6080.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2660.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1871.071

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.559 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Matsuyama delivers a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivers a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has earned 611 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW