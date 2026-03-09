Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Matsuyama has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.