Harry Hall betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Harry Hall of England plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harry Hall missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-over in 2025 and 7-over in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Hall's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2024
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.149
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.251
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.555
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.559
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.713
|0.311
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.251 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
