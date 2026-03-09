Harris English betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Harris English of The United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 30th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
English's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|2024
|T19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|2023
|MC
|78-71
|+5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 3-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- English has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.596
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.015
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.165
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.456
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.873
|0.828
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.596 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.015 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, English delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
- English has accumulated 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th. He ranked 17th by breaking par 26.85% of the time and 62nd with 13.19% Bogey Avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
