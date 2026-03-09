PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Harris English betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of The United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harris English of The United States plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Harris English finished tied for 30th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for English at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    English's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3072-66-76-71-3
    2024T1969-69-75-66-9
    2023MC78-71+5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • English has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5960.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0150.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.165-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.4560.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8730.828

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.596 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.015 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, English delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
    • English has accumulated 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th. He ranked 17th by breaking par 26.85% of the time and 62nd with 13.19% Bogey Avoidance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW