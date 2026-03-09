Erik van Rooyen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-over in both 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of returning to weekend play at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Van Rooyen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2022
|T13
|71-67-74-70
|-6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 5-over.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.679 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.053
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-1.137
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.640
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.374
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.456
|-0.861
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -1.137 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 60.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
