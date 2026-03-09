PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)



    Erik van Rooyen has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-over in both 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of returning to weekend play at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+1
    2024MC71-74+1
    2022T1371-67-74-70-6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 5-over.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.679 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.053-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-1.137-0.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.640-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3740.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.456-0.861

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -1.137 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 60.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

