Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 looking to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at THE PLAYERS Championship where he has struggled in recent appearances, missing the cut in two of his last three starts.
Cole's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2023
|T27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.015
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.065
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.220
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.071
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.659
|-0.461
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.015 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Cole has earned 74 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
