50M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole returns to TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 looking to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at THE PLAYERS Championship where he has struggled in recent appearances, missing the cut in two of his last three starts.

    Latest odds for Cole at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Cole's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-71+4
    2024MC72-74+2
    2023T2773-73-69-68-5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2769-66-72-72-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-66-66-75-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.015-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.065-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.2200.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0710.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.659-0.461

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.015 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 74 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

