Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Grillo had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 7-under.

Grillo has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.