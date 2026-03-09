Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished 67th at 7-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Grillo's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|2024
|T54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2022
|MC
|77-82
|+15
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 67th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 54th at 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.6
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.189
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.062
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.291
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.547
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.965
|-0.662
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.