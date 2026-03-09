PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson finished tied for 10th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Thompson at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1072-68-71-70-7
    2024MC75-71+2
    20236870-73-69-79+3

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.9
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.1
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2410.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4060.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.035-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.932-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.320-0.202

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.406 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 73.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Thompson has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) this season and boasts an 10.53% Bogey Avoidance rate (11th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW