Davis Thompson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished tied for 10th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Thompson's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|2023
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.1
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.241
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.406
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.035
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.932
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.320
|-0.202
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.406 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 73.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) this season and boasts an 10.53% Bogey Avoidance rate (11th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
