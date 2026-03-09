Davis Riley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for 38th at one-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his recent record at this event.
Riley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|MC
|71-77
|+4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of one-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.129
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.478
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|0.003
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|1.021
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.583
|-1.020
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.129 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.478 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Riley has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
