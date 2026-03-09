PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for 38th at one-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his recent record at this event.

    Latest odds for Riley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Riley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3874-66-73-74-1
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023MC71-77+4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.129-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.478-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green960.003-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting51.0210.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.583-1.020

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.129 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.478 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

