Daniel Berger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Daniel Berger of the United States watches a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Berger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|2022
|T13
|67-75-70-70
|-6
|2021
|T9
|74-68-71-67
|-8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.170
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.873
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.184
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.146
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.713
|0.470
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.873 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 74.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Berger ranked 13th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 570 points and 20th with an 11.32% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
