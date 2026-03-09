PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Daniel Berger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Daniel Berger of the United States watches a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Berger at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Berger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2070-73-69-72-4
    2022T1367-75-70-70-6
    2021T974-68-71-67-8

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1700.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.8731.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.184-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.146-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.7130.470

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.873 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 74.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Berger ranked 13th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 570 points and 20th with an 11.32% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

