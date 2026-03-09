Collin Morikawa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Morikawa has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Morikawa has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.