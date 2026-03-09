Collin Morikawa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Morikawa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|2024
|T45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|2023
|T13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2021
|T41
|71-73-76-66
|-2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Morikawa has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.542
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|1.066
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.039
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.116
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.530
|1.530
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 1.066 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
- Morikawa leads the FedExCup Regular Season Points standings with 1,182 points and ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.530.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.