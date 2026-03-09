PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Collin Morikawa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1070-65-77-69-7
    2024T4571-69-70-74-4
    2023T1365-73-72-71-7
    2022MC73-75+4
    2021T4171-73-76-66-2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Morikawa has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.5420.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green51.0661.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0390.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.116-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.5301.530

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 1.066 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
    • Morikawa leads the FedExCup Regular Season Points standings with 1,182 points and ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.530.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

