Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bezuidenhout missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025 but has finished tied for 13th twice in his previous appearances. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this venue.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2024
|T13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|2023
|T13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|2021
|T41
|70-72-71-73
|-2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Bezuidenhout's best finishes at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for 13th on both occasions.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.241
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.241
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.382
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.673
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.056
|0.646
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.241 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 71.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivers a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
