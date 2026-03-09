PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Bezuidenhout missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025 but has finished tied for 13th twice in his previous appearances. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this venue.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-76+3
    2024T1369-70-68-70-11
    2023T1368-70-69-74-7
    2021T4170-72-71-73-2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finishes at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for 13th on both occasions.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.241-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2410.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.3820.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.6730.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.0560.646

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.241 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 71.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivers a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW